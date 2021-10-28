Judge Won't Make Google Refresh Docs 'Through Trial'

By Bryan Koenig (October 28, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge suggested Thursday that limits may be necessary on the Justice Department's efforts to obtain information from Google ahead of a trial over the company's alleged monopolization of search and search advertising, even if Google's agreements to maintain search primacy are continuously updating. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta expressed concern during a status conference that the U.S. Department of Justice — suing Google for search and search advertising monopolization alongside state enforcers, while a separate state case runs parallel — could continually ask for a "refresh" on discovery as the case approaches a trial slated for September...

