Insurance Commissioner's Agenda: NY On Industry Diversity

By My Chi To (November 2, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- As insurers and policyholders face compounding risk, state insurance commissioners discuss the enforcement and regulation priorities of their offices in this Expert Analysis series. My Chi To Research shows that companies with diverse leadership teams are more profitable, more innovative and more effective at managing risks.[1] Businesses that take proactive steps to increase the diversity of their workforce are better not only at recruiting and retaining employees, but also at understanding the needs and preferences of their customers. These are critical competitive advantages in an industry like insurance, with an aging workforce and a rapidly diversifying customer base. Given the strong business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS