Carole Baskin Sues Over Footage In Netflix's 'Tiger King 2'

By Lauren Berg (November 1, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Carole Baskin wants to stop Netflix from using her old interviews in the streaming giant's highly anticipated "Tiger King 2," saying in a Florida federal suit Monday that the "odious" sequel uses interviews and Big Cat Rescue footage without her permission after she refused to participate in the new season. When Royal Goode Productions LLC told Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, in July 2014 that they were shooting a documentary about the wildlife trade, the Big Cat Rescue couple agreed to sit for hours of on-camera interviews and signed appearance releases for the series that was set to air on...

