Gowling Advises Charity On £30M Pension Deal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 3, 2021, 12:08 PM GMT) -- Legal & General Assurance Society has announced that it has insured £30 million ($41 million) of pension benefits for 280 employees at the John Townsend Trust after the charity collapsed into insolvency. L&G said on Tuesday that it has arranged a full-scheme buy-in of the John Townsend Trust Pension and Assurance Scheme with legal advice from Gowling LLP. A professional services consultancy, Barnett Waddingham LLP, also advised on the deal, L&G added. The retirement savings plan entered the Pension Protection Fund in 2015 after the charity for young people with communication difficulties went under. L&G said this kind of deal —...

