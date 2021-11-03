Danske Hikes Compensation For Debt Collection Errors

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 3, 2021, 10:26 AM GMT) -- Danske Bank said on Wednesday that it will hand out 51 million Danish kroner ($7.9 million) in compensation to 7,800 customers who were overcharged by its debt collection unit and said the total could reach as high as 100 million kroner. The 51 million kroner is considerably higher than the bank's estimate in June of what the mistake would cost it, which was 36 million. Denmark's biggest lender said it has completed a review of errors in its debt collection system that led to account-holders being overcharged. The lender has concluded that the 7,800 individuals who were affected are owed 28...

