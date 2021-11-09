'London Was Calling:' UAE Boutique Opens With Dentons Atty

By Silvia Martelli (November 9, 2021, 3:36 PM GMT) -- Mantle Law has hired Dentons partner Gurbinder Grewal to lead its newly-opened London office, a year-and-a-half after the construction boutique launched in Abu Dhabi. Grewal joins as a founding partner in th U.K. and is leading the launch of the London office, which opened on Nov. 1. He previously spent 10 years at Dentons in the British capital, including six as a partner. "Just as my clients and contacts in London were talking about how [Mantle Law was] ripping up the rulebook, [the firm's] clients and contacts were talking about London," Grewal said. "London was calling." Mantle was created in the...

