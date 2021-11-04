FCA Targets Interdealer Broker Over Financial Crime Risks

By Najiyya Budaly (November 4, 2021, 3:24 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog has threatened enforcement action against an interdealer broker for alleged serious failings in its safeguards against financial crime from cum-ex trading by its clients. The Financial Conduct Authority said in a warning notice statement published on Wednesday that it is proposing to take action against an interdealer broker, which it did not name, for failings that left it exposed to financial crime. The FCA can impose a financial penalty or ban firms for breaching its rules. The regulator said it gave the firm, which acts as a financial intermediary to institutional clients such as investment banks, a warning...

