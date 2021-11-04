Embattled Copyright Atty Liebowitz Suspended From NY

By Tiffany Hu (November 4, 2021, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Alleged "copyright troll" Richard Liebowitz has been suspended from practicing in New York, where a state appeals court was unmoved by his "recent attempts at introspection and contrition" and found that the attorney was likely to continue his behavior. Wednesday's decision from the New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division is the latest and harshest in a long string of penalties for Liebowitz, whose firm has filed thousands of copyright infringement lawsuits over photographs in the past few years. Last year, the Southern District of New York suspended Liebowitz on an interim basis, citing a pattern of misconduct that included failing to...

