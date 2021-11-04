Kroger Seeks To Block Grubhub From Using Logo In TM Row

By Celeste Bott (November 4, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Kroger Co. asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to block food delivery giant Grubhub from using a logo it claims infringes on a mark it uses for its Home Chef meal delivery service, saying the marks are "virtually identical" and likely to stump consumers. The Kroger Co. says it has owned the logo to its Home Chef meal delivery service (left) since 2014 and is asking an Illinois federal judge to stop Grubhub from using its new logo (right), rolled out in August, until the court rules on Kroger's claims of trademark infringement. Grubhub filed suit in Illinois federal court...

