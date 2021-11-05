HMRC Nets $8.8B Less From Compliance Actions In Pandemic

By Kevin Pinner (November 5, 2021, 8:46 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government raised £6.5 billion ($8.8 billion) less from actions against tax avoidance, evasion and noncompliance during the coronavirus pandemic compared with the previous fiscal year, according to a report published by HM Revenue & Customs. The 18% year-on-year drop was caused by a number of factors, including the economic situation and HMRC's decision to redeploy staff working on compliance issues to customer service roles related to pandemic aid programs, the authority told the House of Commons on Thursday. The government raised almost £28 billion less in total tax revenue from April 2020 through March 2021 compared with the previous...

