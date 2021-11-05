EV Truckmaker Rivian's Potential $9.9B IPO Tops Deep Lineup

By Tom Zanki (November 5, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Amazon-backed electric-truck maker Rivian Automotive Inc.'s potential $9.9 billion initial public offering leads a packed lineup of at least 12 new offerings scheduled to price during the week of Nov. 8, dominated by the technology and transportation sectors. Rivian, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters' counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, plans to offer 135 million shares priced between $72 and $74, according to an updated regulatory filing on Friday. The company would raise $9.9 billion at the middle of that range, which would make it the largest IPO of 2021. Irvine, California-based Rivian makes electric trucks,...

