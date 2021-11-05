Albany DA Says Cuomo Sex-Crime Charge May Be 'Defective'

By Frank G. Runyeon (November 5, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A criminal sex-crime charge filed by the Albany County Sheriff against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is "potentially defective," the county's district attorney said in a court filing on Friday that alluded to "exculpatory" transcript evidence gathered in the investigation. District Attorney David Soares' letter to the Albany City Court listed a range of possible problems with County Sheriff Craig D. Apple's criminal complaint charging Cuomo with forcible touching, including that it failed to include a sworn statement from the accuser, misstates the relevant law and "excluded other portions of her testimony where she described the very same acts described in the...

