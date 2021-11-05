BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Ala. 'Pill Mill' Conviction Case

By Leslie Pappas (November 5, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it would hear the appeal in the case of two Alabama doctors who were convicted of running a massive "pill mill" operation and taking kickbacks for prescribing opioids. The case involves Xiulu Ruan and John Couch, who were convicted by an Alabama federal jury in 2017 and are serving prison sentences of 21 and 20 years respectively. The doctors jointly owned and operated two pain management clinics under the Physicians Pain Specialists of Alabama name as well as C&R Pharmacy in Mobile, Alabama, before prosecutors brought a wide-ranging case against them that included allegations of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS