$31M Fraud Deal Bans Seattle Co. From Debt Relief Services

By Victoria McKenzie (November 10, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- The FTC has reached a $27.5 million settlement with a Seattle payment processor and its owner for their role in a telemarketing scam that sold bogus student debt relief services to unwitting victims around the country. In a complaint and order filed Monday in D.C. federal court, the FTC said Eric Johnson and Automatic Funds Transfer Service Inc. knowingly processed more than $31 million in illegal advance fees for Student Loan Group and its associated companies between 2014 and 2019, when SLG was finally sued by the FTC. As part of the settlement, Johnson and his company are permanently banned from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS