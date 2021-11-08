4 Firms Steer Curaleaf's $286M Acquisition Of Cannabis Co.

By Katryna Perera (November 8, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- National cannabis company Curaleaf Inc. announced Monday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arizona-based cannabis company Tryke Companies for $286 million in a deal steered by four law firms, including WilmerHale. According to a press release, Honigman LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP represented Curaleaf and WilmerHale and McCarthy Tetrault LLP represented Tryke in the transaction. Curaleaf will pay $40 million in cash at closing — which is expected to occur in the second half of 2022 — with a remaining $75 million to be paid in equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the closing,...

