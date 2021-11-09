Dam Operator Wants 'Drastic' Salmon Suit Tossed

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 9, 2021, 2:43 PM EST) -- A dam operator has asked a Maine federal judge to dismiss an Endangered Species Act case filed against it by a number of environmental organizations, contending that the "drastic" relief they're seeking essentially calls for a shutdown of all of its hydropower plants. Dam operator Brookfield Renewable Partners LP filed a motion to dismiss in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine on Monday, arguing that the groups' "shotgun form of pleading" against six of its entities does not specify claims linked to its particular entities and that their call for relief is impossible. The Atlantic Salmon Federation U.S.,...

