Romania To Pay Half Of Investor's Sanctions Bid In Food Feud

By Ryan Harroff (November 9, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered Romania to pay $1.5 million in sanctions for failing to properly respond to post-judgment interrogatories from two Swedish food investors who won a $356 million award against the country after it violated a bilateral investment treaty with Sweden. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta's Monday sanctions order is about half of the $2.9 million requested by investors and brothers Viorel and Ioan Micula because, though Romania left out key information, it did reply to their post-judgment discovery requests, according to the opinion. Judge Mehta confirmed the Miculas' arbitration award in 2019, and he has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS