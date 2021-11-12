The Hazards Of Female Lawyers Being 'Office Moms'

By U.S. Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown and Roberta Liebenberg (November 12, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Women are frequently credited with being the glue or the office mom who hold teams together and create a supportive office environment. From bringing the birthday cake to being the cheerleaders who lift morale or inspire the team, these tasks fall disproportionately on women in the workplace. The world of female lawyers is no different. Much like the book by Rebecca Shambaugh from long ago, "It's Not a Glass Ceiling, It's a Sticky Floor," the question is how women can get credit for this important work without getting stuck, becoming glued down or being taken for granted. A recent New York Times...

