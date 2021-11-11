Former Minister To Chair UK Insurance Trade Body

By Irene Madongo (November 11, 2021, 4:58 PM GMT) -- Former government minister Nicky Morgan has been appointed independent chair of the Association of British Insurers, a move the trade association believes will help inject fresh external views and strengthen governance. Morgan, a former Tory education secretary, will chair the industry group's board and its new "reputation and customers" committee, the industry group said on Wednesday. The position was created as part of changes designed to enrich diversity, the group added. Morgan said the insurance and long-term savings industry is one of the U.K.'s biggest global success stories. She has taken over from Jon Dye, the former chairman of the organization, which...

