Commercial Litigation Pro Leaves 3VB For Essex Court

By Silvia Martelli (November 15, 2021, 5:29 PM GMT) -- A commercial litigation barrister has joined Essex Court Chambers after a decade at 3 Verulam Buildings. Paul Wee, who joined Essex Court on Wednesday, is a specialist in commercial litigation and arbitration. He has extensive experience in disputes involving fraud and asset recovery, banking and finance, the chambers said. "I am delighted to have joined Essex Court Chambers ... where I look forward to continuing to develop my civil fraud, arbitration and public international law practice," Wee said in a statement. "I have appeared with, against and before barristers from Essex Court Chambers and I look forward to joining them as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS