Texas Appeals Court Upholds San Antonio Mask Mandate

By Katie Buehler (November 10, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- A San Antonio appellate court on Wednesday ruled city officials and those in surrounding Bexar County can enforce mask mandates despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide ban on such regulations, rejecting the governor's claim that his ban preempts local public health orders. A three-judge Fourth Court of Appeals panel said the plain language of the Texas Disaster Act grants the governor authority during times of disaster to suspend statutes relating only to state-level business, not local government-level business. In fact, the act addresses local governments as distinct entities from the governor and state agencies, the panel held. "It would strain credulity...

