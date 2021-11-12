Wash. Court Gives Group Time To Bolster Pollution Claims

By Morgan Conley (November 12, 2021, 2:36 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge gave an environmental group more time to bolster its allegations that stormwater runoff from a grain facility is harming the Columbia River, refusing the facility's bid for an early win against claims it is wrongfully operating without a Clean Water Act permit. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle denied EGT LLC's motion for partial summary judgment without prejudice Wednesday. The judge said Columbia Riverkeeper deserves more time to provide the court with evidence to support its allegations the export grain facility needs a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit under the Clean Water Act based on the...

