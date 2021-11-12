EU Lawmakers Greenlight Corporate Tax Transparency Rules

By Najiyya Budaly (November 12, 2021, 12:13 PM GMT) -- The European Parliament has waved through rules that will force big companies to publicly disclose the taxes that they have paid in each member state, in an attempt to put a stop to tax avoidance. The directive approved by the European Parliament on Thursday will require multinational companies with annual revenues of over €750 million to publish the amount of tax they pay in each member state. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File) Lawmakers gave the final green light needed to approve the measure, the Directive on the Disclosure of Income Tax Information by Certain Undertakings and Branches, late on Thursday....

