Inequity, Earthquake Risk Top Of Mind For Mo. Insurance Head

By Angela Childers (November 12, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers has spent her career in government, holding positions in the insurance departments of Connecticut, Kentucky and Tennessee — as well as within the National Association of Insurance Commissioners — before taking her current job in 2017. Chlora Lindley-Myers A self-proclaimed "insurance nerd" and the first African American woman to hold a high-level role at the NAIC, Lindley-Myers became a force in the industry through her legal background and knowledge of insurance. She has driven legislative changes to increase transparency and equity both in the state and nationwide through her continued NAIC involvement....

