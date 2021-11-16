Ex-Pa. Atty Gets Up To 2.5 Years For Estate Embezzlement

By James Boyle (November 16, 2021, 3:14 PM EST) -- A disbarred attorney in the Philadelphia suburbs was sentenced Monday to 15 to 30 months in state prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $980,000 from a cousin's estate. Aaron S. Friedmann, 63, of Conshohocken also received 10 years of probation and has been ordered to pay $981,023 in restitution to the estate. He pled guilty in August to four felonies in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, including failure to make required disposition of funds, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud. Friedmann was the owner and principal of Disability Law Advocates Group PC,...

