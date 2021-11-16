Anti-Immigration Group Rips Biden ICE Policy At 5th Circ.

By Mike LaSusa (November 16, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- A legal advocacy group that seeks to restrict immigration to the U.S. urged the full Fifth Circuit on Monday to reverse a panel decision that kept in place the Biden administration's policy curbing immigration enforcement operations. The Immigration Reform Law Institute attacked the panel's Sept. 15 ruling that paused most of a Texas federal judge's preliminary injunction against the narrowed enforcement priorities, arguing in a friend of the court brief that the policy went against provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that state that certain immigrants "shall" be arrested and removed. IRLI, which serves as the legal arm of the anti-immigration...

