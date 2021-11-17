Pa. Justices Rule Online Libel Suits Go Anywhere It's Read

By Matthew Santoni (November 17, 2021, 1:35 PM EST) -- Lawsuits for online libel can be filed in any county in Pennsylvania where the allegedly defamatory statements are read, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Wednesday. In a case stemming from a website about a Delaware County mayoral candidate, the justices said previously established rules about where defamatory statements are "published" still applied to the broad reach of the internet and allowed the candidate to sue in Philadelphia. "A cause of action for defamation arises where publication of defamatory statements occurs. And publication occurs where a third-party recipient understands the statement as being defamatory," Justice Thomas G. Saylor wrote for the...

