'Laws Of Chemistry' Trump PTAB, Illumina Rival Tells Jury

By Hannah Albarazi (November 17, 2021, 10:17 PM EST) -- The chief scientific officer of Chinese-owned DNA sequencing company Complete Genomics testified in a California federal jury trial Wednesday over rival Illumina's $25 million infringement suit that Federal Circuit and Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges wrongly upheld Illumina's patents, saying that "a thousand judges cannot overrule the laws of chemistry." Rade Drmanac, who co-founded Complete Genomics and remained as its chief scientist after BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. acquired it in 2013, told the jury that California-based Illumina Inc. and Illumina Cambridge Ltd.'s DNA sequencing patents were "so obvious." Drmanac testified that the decision to uphold Illumina's patents resulted from "scientifically...

