Garland Taps Criminal Chief For Interim Pa. U.S. Atty Post

By James Boyle (November 17, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a new interim U.S. attorney to take over leadership of the U.S. Department of Justice's operations in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. John C. Gurganus will serve in the interim role as the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for either the next 120 days or until President Joe Biden makes a permanent nomination, whichever comes first. Gurganus has served as chief of the Criminal Division out of the Middle District of Pennsylvania's Scranton office since 2016. Gurganus takes over the U.S. attorney role from Bruce D. Bandler, who was appointed by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS