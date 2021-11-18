NY Hotel Worker Pension Says Roosevelt Owner Owes $24M

By Craig Clough (November 18, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- A pension trust fund for a hotel workers' union sued the owner of New York's Roosevelt Hotel for more than $24 million in state federal court on Wednesday, claiming the company owes withdrawal liability after permanently ceasing covered operations under the plan. RHC Operating LLC needs to pay the funds under at least three sections of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, but the company did not respond to the trust when informed of its payment obligation, according to the complaint. The iconic Roosevelt Hotel shut down late last year after nearly a century in operation. "More than 60 days have elapsed...

