Biden Lifts Human Rights Sanctions On Burundi Officials

By Alyssa Aquino (November 18, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Thursday lifted Obama-era restrictions on Burundi government officials who that administration held responsible for the human rights abuses that plagued the African country during a former president's controversial third term. President Joe Biden said the visa bans and asset blocks were no longer necessary in light of current Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye's efforts to reform the public sector. "I have determined that the situation in Burundi that gave rise to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13713 has been significantly altered by events of the past year," he said. Biden's move comes months after the European...

