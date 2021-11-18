Koch, Power Plant Settle $286M Texas Freeze Claim In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (November 18, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- A Koch Industries affiliate and a Texas power plant operator have settled a Delaware Chancery Court contract dispute over Koch's demand for a $286 million windfall payment triggered by Texas' catastrophic deep freeze in February, a day ahead of dismissal arguments. Terms of the settlement were not detailed in Chancery filings, but the apparent agreement was disclosed on a court docket just ahead of arguments set for Friday before Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick. Scheduled were Koch motions for a summary judgment booting the dispute to an independent accountant in Texas and a dismissal of counterclaims by plant operator La Frontera Holdings...

