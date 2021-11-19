Pryor Cashman Ducks 'By Chloe' Chef's $150M Takeover Suit

By Adrian Cruz (November 19, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- A New York state judge dismissed a $150 million suit by celebrity vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli accusing Pryor Cashman LLP of helping her former business partner try to strong-arm her out of her ownership stake in her namesake restaurant chain By Chloe. New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer G. Schecter said Wednesday that Pryor Cashman and its attorneys were immune from Coscarelli's allegations because the firm was acting within reason and that the only justification for her seeking relief would've been if she could prove that fraudulent actions occurred as part of its representation of ESquared Hospitality. "The action must be...

