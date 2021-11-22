​​​​​​​Meta Investors Sue Over Alleged Mental Health Concerns

By Hailey Konnath (November 22, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- Investors in Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms Inc. hit the social media giant with a proposed securities class action Monday, saying recently leaked internal documents show the company knew its products were harmful to the mental health of young people but hid that from shareholders. According to the complaint, a slew of concerning revelations from internal documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen tanked the price of Facebook's stock in October. The company was trading at about $376 per share in September and dropped to $312 per share by the end of October, per the suit, which was lodged in California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS