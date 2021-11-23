Turkish Aluminum Co. Fights Commerce Over Duties

By Charlie Innis (November 23, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- A Turkish aluminum exporter urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to quash the U.S. Department of Commerce's duties imposed for alleged failure to cooperate with a countervailing duty investigation, saying that the department accepted the same documents provided for a concurrent anti-dumping probe. Teknik Alüminyum Sanayi A.S., an aluminum coil and sheet producer, told the CIT that it promptly responded to the countervailing and anti-dumping investigations with "thousands of pages of information." However, Commerce unfairly punished the company by applying an adverse facts available rate, a tool the agency uses to inflate margins on respondents it believes aren't cooperating, in...

