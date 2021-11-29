Activists Redouble Efforts To Block Col. Native Mascot Ban

By Victoria McKenzie (November 29, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- A group calling itself the Native American Guardian Association continued to spar with Colorado over the Thanksgiving Day weekend in a lawsuit aimed at stopping a statewide ban on Native mascots in public schools. In a brief filed Friday, the group fired back at Colorado's "radical" arguments against a court-ordered suspension of S.B. 21-116, which will go into effect June 2022. After that time, any schools still using American Indian mascots will be fined $25,000 per month for infractions. "Give Colorado credit for embracing the full scope of its radical argument: under its theory, no court could ever review an equal...

