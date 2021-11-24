Peloton Seeks Arb For Members' Sales Tax Claims

By Asha Glover (November 24, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- Peloton urged a New York federal judge to compel arbitration in a proposed class action claiming the company charged sales tax on its monthly membership subscriptions in three states that don't include such digital goods in their tax bases. Peloton Interactive Inc. told the court Tuesday that the proposed class action's claims do not belong in federal court because the fitness platform's terms of service specify that members must resolve any dispute arising from those terms or a possible breach by individual arbitration. "Courts have repeatedly confirmed that such agreements are enforceable under New York law," the brief said. "Because plaintiffs'...

