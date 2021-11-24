Columbia Settles COVID-19 Tuition Refund Suit For $12.5M

By Max Jaeger (November 24, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- Columbia University has agreed to pay $12.5 million to resolve a lawsuit seeking tuition and fee reimbursements in the wake of coronavirus-spurred campus closures, according to a settlement proposal filed in New York federal court. Students brought a putative class action last year, alleging the Ivy League school deprived them of in-person instruction, access to campus facilities, student activities and other benefits for which they had paid tuition and fees. Certain refunds the school had already provided were insufficient, according to the complaint filed Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman trimmed the students' tuition claims, but said they were able...

