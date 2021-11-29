Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Can't Duck Disability Coverage At 3rd Circ.

By Matthew Santoni (November 29, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- An insurance company has to go back to paying benefits for a disabled client because its decision to twice bring in outside consultants who said he could go back to work was motivated by a conflict of interest and deviated from the insurer's usual claim-review process, a Third Circuit panel ruled.

In Friday's decision, Circuit Judge Peter J. Phipps said Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. had competing interests in both funding Leo Noga's long-term disability and life insurance benefits and determining his eligibility for those benefits, so a district court was right to conclude that the insurer's denial of benefits was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!