Insurer Can't Duck Disability Coverage At 3rd Circ.

By Matthew Santoni (November 29, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- An insurance company has to go back to paying benefits for a disabled client because its decision to twice bring in outside consultants who said he could go back to work was motivated by a conflict of interest and deviated from the insurer's usual claim-review process, a Third Circuit panel ruled. In Friday's decision, Circuit Judge Peter J. Phipps said Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. had competing interests in both funding Leo Noga's long-term disability and life insurance benefits and determining his eligibility for those benefits, so a district court was right to conclude that the insurer's denial of benefits was...

