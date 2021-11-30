Thai Investment Firm's £5.8M Lawsuit Paused In England

By Silvia Martelli (November 30, 2021, 4:08 PM GMT) -- A £5.8 million ($7.8 million) lawsuit filed by Thai investment firm Apollo Ventures Co. Ltd. against one of its shareholders and his family has been stayed, as a London court agreed with the family on Tuesday that Thailand is now the most appropriate venue for the trial. The High Court has stayed the case, upholding an application by the Manchanda family, who said that the case should go to trial in Thailand as all disputes linked to the U.K. have now been resolved. Apollo Ventures sued five members of the Manchanda family and two U.K.-based companies under their control in 2016....

