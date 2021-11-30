Court Blocks Contractor Vax Mandate In 3 States

By Daniel Wilson (November 30, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors from going into effect in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, saying it likely exceeded President Joe Biden's authority over federal procurement. U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove in Kentucky granted a preliminary injunction preventing the mandate from being enforced against federal contractors and subcontractors in the three states, which had collectively challenged the rule. The mandate requires effectively all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated by Jan. 4. Judge Van Tatenhove said that vaccines are effective and that the government in some circumstances can require people to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS