UK Plans Big Fee Hike For Finance Firms To Tackle Scams

By Najiyya Budaly (December 1, 2021, 11:47 AM GMT) -- The City watchdog has said it plans to almost double the minimum fee that it can charge authorized financial companies to help fund its £120 million ($160 million) commitment to tackling a rise in financial fraud. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that it plans to hike the minimum fee to £2,200 in the financial year beginning April 2022 — up from £1,151 for the previous year. The fee has remained largely unchanged over the past decade, when it was set at £1,000 for the financial year ending April 2011, the watchdog said. The FCA's consultation into its proposals is...

