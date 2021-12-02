Pensions Funding Shake-Up 'Could Free Up £500B In Assets'

By Martin Croucher (December 2, 2021, 2:40 PM GMT) -- Britain could free up as much as £500 billion ($665 billion) to invest elsewhere in the economy if the retirement savings watchdog enacted reform of funding rules to lower the incentive on pension plans to invest in government bonds, a consultancy said. PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Wednesday that The Pensions Regulator should free up rules on funding of pension schemes so that trustees and sponsors are less likely to "over-invest" in gilts, which are sterling-denominated government bonds. The watchdog is due to publish in the coming months an updated funding code for defined benefit pension plans. The code will change the way...

