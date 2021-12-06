Feds Say NJ Pharma CEO Pilfered Nearly $4M From His Co.

By Max Jaeger (December 6, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A New Jersey executive bled $3.9 million from his own pharmaceutical company, tried to pin it on a customer by doctoring records so the client appeared delinquent on a bill, then tried to write off the missing money as bad debt, federal prosecutors charged Monday. John Klein, 75, of Palisades Park was arrested and charged with one count of wire fraud stemming from the alleged theft. Prosecutors say the unidentified customer, a drug-distribution company, remunerated Klein's company $3.9 million in May 2016 for shipments of an arthritis cream, and Klein emailed the customer the following month confirming it had paid in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS