Ex-Bosses Of Financial Adviser Sued For £3.8M In Unpaid Tax

By Silvia Martelli (December 10, 2021, 5:46 PM GMT) -- The liquidator of a financial advisory firm has sued two former directors of the business to recover £3.8 million ($5 million) in unpaid tax bills, accusing the pair of taking part in a tax avoidance scheme. Andrew Haslam, the liquidator of FT Advisors Ltd., has sued two of the company's former executives for fraudulently taking out £5.3 million from the company's account in 2014 to avoid paying a corresponding amount that was due after shares were issued the year before in a tax avoidance scheme. "The clear purpose of the 2014 transaction … was to put assets (the company's unpaid capital)...

