Honda Agrees To Pay $6.9M Over Lawn Equipment Emissions

By Morgan Conley (December 7, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- American Honda Motor Co. has agreed to pay $6.9 million to resolve the California Air Resources Board's claims that engines manufactured by the company to power certain lawn equipment exceed emissions limits under the state's clean air laws. According to the agency's announcement Monday, testing by CARB officials in 2019 showed some small off-road engine products manufactured by the automaker allowed excessive gasoline vapors and other emissions to be released from the product's gas tank or fuel system when the equipment isn't used for a period of time, known as "evaporative emissions." The level of emissions exceeded standards that govern how...

