Investors Hit Back At HSBC In Tax Relief Suit

By Silvia Martelli (December 14, 2021, 4:36 PM GMT) -- Investors who have sued HSBC for allegedly misleading them about a film-investment tax-relief scheme have reiterated that their money was spent on nonproduction activities that were never meant to generate profit, according to documents filed with a court. The investors filed an amended version of their High Court suit on Dec. 8, which alleges that HSBC UK Bank PLC misled them about schemes in the film industry between 2003 and 2007. The investors — celebrities, bankers and sport stars — have alleged that the bank conspired with Ingenious Media, an investment company that financed several blockbusters, including "Avatar" and "Life of...

