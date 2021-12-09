Senate Subcommittee Hears About Harm Of Algorithms

By Nadia Dreid (December 9, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- Nearly everyone on the Senate Commerce Committee's communications subcommittee agrees that algorithms social media giants use to guide people toward certain content and advertising can be bad for users, but at a hearing on the subject Thursday, lawmakers were still discussing what to do about it. Data privacy legislation was the resounding solution offered by the panel experts. When asked how to fix the spread of divisive content, panel witness Rose Jackson — director of the Democracy and Tech Initiative at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab — said, "If I can say it 12 more times: privacy, privacy, privacy."...

