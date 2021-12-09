UK Lenders Suspend Home Repossessions Over Holidays

By Irene Madongo (December 9, 2021, 5:02 PM GMT) -- Mortgage lenders said on Thursday that they will temporarily suspend home repossessions over the festive season to provide relief for people still struggling financially because of COVID-19. UK Finance and the Building Societies Association, trade bodies for the sector, said that their members have agreed not to seek or enforce a warrant for the repossession of homes and buy-to-let properties as part of a voluntary moratorium. Repossessions will be put on hold from Dec. 13 until Jan. 4. Eric Leenders, a managing director at UK Finance, said the measure will provide customers "peace of mind that they will stay in their...

