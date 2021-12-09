Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Fights Alleged Penny Stock Fraudster's Dismissal Bid

By Katryna Perera (December 9, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday to deny a dismissal motion from a Canadian man accused of being involved in an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme to dump penny stocks on retail investors.

In August, Paul Sexton was charged by the SEC with taking part in a securities fraud scheme that allegedly brought in hundreds of millions of dollars between 2011 and 2019.

He is one of several defendants named in the enforcement suit that accuses Canadian resident Frederick Sharp of masterminding a microcap fraud scheme. Sharp and three others are also facing criminal charges....

